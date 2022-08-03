Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,357.44

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,357.44 ($16.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,230 ($15.07). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,250 ($15.32), with a volume of 24,435 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
The stock has a market cap of £725.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2,837.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,200.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,356.48.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.
Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.
