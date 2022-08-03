Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Stock Price Up 10%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Up 10.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
About Yubo International Biotech
Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yubo International Biotech (YBGJ)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Yubo International Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yubo International Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.