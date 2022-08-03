Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Up 30.8% in July

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE YUM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.13. 2,014,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

