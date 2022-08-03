YVS.Finance (YVS) Market Cap Achieves $76,180.42

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $76,180.42 and approximately $46,042.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00632233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034433 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance.

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

