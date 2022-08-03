Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Tops $934.39 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Zcash has a total market cap of $934.39 million and approximately $70.26 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $62.45 or 0.00267567 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00128977 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00074619 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002306 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004117 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 117.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Zcash
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,962,250 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
