Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS.
Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.
Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $12,801,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
