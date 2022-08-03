Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.83.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ZBRA stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.54 and a 200 day moving average of $379.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.