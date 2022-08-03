Zero Utility Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $128.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $50.42 or 0.00215522 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $48,841.16 and $128.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,392.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004372 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00126719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io.

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

