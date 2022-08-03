ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $26.05 million and $5,395.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00616390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.