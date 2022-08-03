Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 177.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.29. 9,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,916. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

