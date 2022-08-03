Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-$7.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70-6.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.45.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $165.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

