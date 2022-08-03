ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,300 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,435.8 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

ZTCOF opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. ZTE has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer networks, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.

