ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,300 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,435.8 days.
ZTE Stock Performance
ZTCOF opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. ZTE has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.02.
ZTE Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTE (ZTCOF)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.