ZUM TOKEN Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 203.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $327,996.16 and $417.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00677757 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

