105,600 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 105,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,665,000. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.5% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,870,000 after purchasing an additional 118,543 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,560,000 after purchasing an additional 340,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,784,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

