12,712 Shares in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

