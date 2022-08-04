1,976 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after buying an additional 1,564,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,990,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $104.57 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

