1,987,762 Shares in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,987,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,758,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 34.57% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Get Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition alerts:

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCA remained flat at $10.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,269. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.