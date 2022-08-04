23,580 Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMKR. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,980,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 340,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 763.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 279,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. EMCORE Co. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

