2,887 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,865,000 after purchasing an additional 325,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

