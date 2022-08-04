33,046 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PECO. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $31,104,000. B&I Capital AG raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 500,232 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $10,139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $9,931,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $9,633,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.39.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

