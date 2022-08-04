343,844 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 343,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,989,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.04. 59,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,404. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

