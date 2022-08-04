37,765 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 6,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,890. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

