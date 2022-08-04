4,381 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.28 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29.

