55,665 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 55,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after acquiring an additional 355,568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,213,000 after acquiring an additional 179,182 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,239,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.