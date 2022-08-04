7,015 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

