71,039 Shares in C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

C5 Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CXAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 1,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,374. C5 Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

Get C5 Acquisition alerts:

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C5 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C5 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.