A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Trimmed by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of A. O. Smith worth $61,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $174,051,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after buying an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after buying an additional 330,660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 256,236 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

