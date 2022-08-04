abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 79.08 ($0.97). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 280,881 shares traded.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £303.50 million and a P/E ratio of 355.91.

abrdn Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

