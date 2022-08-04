Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.93-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.56 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

