Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 1,997,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,251. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 280,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

