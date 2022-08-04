Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in RH by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RH by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $36,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $36,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,813 shares of company stock worth $12,550,363 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

RH opened at $287.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.