Accredited Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.60.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $350.18 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

