AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.