Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $958.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 482,055 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,339,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 622,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

