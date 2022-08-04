Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Brian Barker Acquires 1,300 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.88. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acme United in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

