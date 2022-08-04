Acuitas Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Powell Industries comprises approximately 2.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Powell Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWL opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $305.57 million, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $127.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on POWL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

