Acuitas Investments LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Semler Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 15.0% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the first quarter valued at $1,573,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 197.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

