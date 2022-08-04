Add.xyz 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (ADD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a market cap of $210,656.35 and approximately $1.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.69 or 1.00012352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

About Add.xyz

ADD is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d.

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

