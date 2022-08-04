adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €215.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €215.00 ($221.65) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($226.80) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($206.19) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($262.89) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($195.88) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($293.81) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ADS stock traded up €3.92 ($4.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting €171.00 ($176.29). 533,326 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €171.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €197.45. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($168.71) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($207.23).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

