Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €3.25 ($3.35) and last traded at €3.30 ($3.40). Approximately 419,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 637% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.45 ($3.56).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.37) price target on Adler Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($11.44) price target on Adler Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Adler Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $375.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.21.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

