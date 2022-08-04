Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading Down 4.4%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €3.25 ($3.35) and last traded at €3.30 ($3.40). Approximately 419,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 637% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.45 ($3.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADJ. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.37) price target on Adler Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($11.44) price target on Adler Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Adler Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €4.16 and a 200-day moving average of €8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $375.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

