Adshares 1-Day Volume Tops $1.56 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00013955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $94.72 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,690,230 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

