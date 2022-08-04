ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Price Down 9.3%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 60,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,710,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

ADTRAN Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,242,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 139,069 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,643,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

