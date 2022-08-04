Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $110.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The company has a market cap of $167.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

