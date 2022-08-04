Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of AMD traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. 2,357,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.