Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of AMD traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. 2,357,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

