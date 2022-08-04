Aena S.M.E. (ANNSF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS: ANNSF):

7/29/2022 – Aena S.M.E. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €130.00 ($134.02) to €131.00 ($135.05). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Aena S.M.E. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($139.18) to €130.00 ($134.02).

7/25/2022 – Aena S.M.E. was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/25/2022 – Aena S.M.E. was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €130.00 ($134.02) price target on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Aena S.M.E. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €162.00 ($167.01) to €158.00 ($162.89).

6/20/2022 – Aena S.M.E. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €141.00 ($145.36) to €135.00 ($139.18).

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANNSF traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $128.39. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369. Aena S.M.E., S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $112.40 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.06.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

