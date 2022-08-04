Aeon One Day Volume Reaches $619.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $619.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00699994 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

