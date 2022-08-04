Aeon One Day Volume Reaches $619.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $619.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00699994 BTC.
- Coalculus (COAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002052 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Aeon Coin Profile
Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aeon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
