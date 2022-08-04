Aeternity Market Cap Tops $31.67 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $31.67 million and $969,440.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000917 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

