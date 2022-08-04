Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Announces Earnings Results

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,223. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEVA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Articles

