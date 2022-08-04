African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.89

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 497443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,384,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

